A lorry has been pulled over by police on a major road through Lincolnshire after officers noticed it carrying an extremely unsafe load.

The open-sided vehicle full of scrap metal was seen on the A1 near Grantham.

Lincolnshire Police said: "The HGV was travelling on the A1 in Grantham in the condition seen in the picture.

"It also had no brakes on the trailer, plus other offences."

The Lincolnshire Special Operations Unit Trailer stopped the vehicle from moving any further on the A1.

