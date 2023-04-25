Two drivers who caused a man's death while racing each other in Bradford have been jailed for a total of 12 years and four months.

Usmaan Zahoor, who was banned from driving, was involved in "competitive driving" with Waqas Iqbal before losing control and crashing into a Mercedes car, containing a couple and their three children, and a Toyota van.

Junayd Haris, 20, who was a passenger in Zahoor's car, died in hospital following the crash, at the junction of Haworth Road and Chellow Grange Road, on 27 May 2020.

Two other passengers suffered serious injuries.

Bradford Crown Court heard BMW driver Waqas Iqbal had been "tail-gating" Zahoor's Audi before the crash.

Judge Andrew Hatton said that his driving had been "egging on" Zahoor to drive faster.

The judge told him: "The two of you were clearly aware of each other and racing each other as you approached the junction."

Junayd Haris, 20, was killed in the crash in Bradford in May 2020 Credit: MEN Media

In a victim impact statement Junayd’s father Ridwaan Haris described the devastating impact of his son's death.

He said a charity foundation had been set up in his son’s name. The money raised had helped to build a school, a mosque and had supported water projects abroad.

Mr Haris also described the distressing moment when he had had to open letters offering university places to son which he could no longer take up.

The court heard that Zahoor had named his son after Junayd. Mr Haris said the family had decided to forgive him for what he had done because that was what Junayd would have wanted them to do.

Mr Haris said: "You know that the guilt of being responsible for the death of your best friend will haunt you for the rest of your life."

Zahoor, 22, of Northfield Place, Bradford was sentenced to seven years and four months in prison after he admitted causing death by dangerous driving.

Iqbal, 34, of Brantwood Crescent, Bradford, was jailed for five years after he was convicted of causing death by dangerous driving.

Both men will have to take extended re-tests before lawfully driving on the roads again.

