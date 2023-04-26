Police have made an arrest over an allegation of a child sexual assault at a school in Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed it had launched an inquiry after the alleged incident at King Ecgbert School.

A spokesperson said: "An investigation is underway and one person has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault of a child. They have been bailed pending further enquiries."

The alleged incident happened on 24 March.

King Ecgbert's is a secondary school in the Dore area of Sheffield and has almost 1,500 students.