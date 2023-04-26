Police have made two more arrests after a man in his twenties died in a crash in Bradford.

Emergency services were called to Great Horton Road on Monday, 24 April, when a Volkswagen Golf travelling towards Queensbury hit a vacant parked car.

The man, who has not yet been officially named, was pronounced dead at the scene, near the junction of Dracup Avenue.

West Yorkshire Police said two men, aged 24 and 26, were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving on Tuesday night, 25 April.

Both been bailed pending further enquiries.

Two other men, aged 30 and 31, who were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving have been released on police bail.

A 29-year-old man has been released without charge.

