Video report by Tina Gelder

The mother of a young woman trapped in Sudan says she is "terrified" for her safety as the UK military races against time to lift people to safety.

Dinah Keal's daughter, Emily, 26, works for the United Nations in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, but has not yet heard from the UK Foreign Office about an evacuation plan before the end of the ceasefire.

Ms Keal, from North Yorkshire, said she "has not heard a word" from the Foreign Office and fears her daughter could be left stranded.

She said: "She hasn't had the daily updates or the texts. So how effective is that system? I really fear there will be people left behind."

More than 300 British nationals have been airlifted to safety in Cyprus as officials work to rescue more than 2,000 citizens who have registered in Sudan.

A chartered jet flying the first group back to London Stansted left Larnaca on Wednesday morning.

A 72-hour ceasefire between rival generals in Sudan has largely held since it began in the early hours of Monday.

If the fighting resumes the evacuation will not necessarily end but it could threaten the safety of evacuees, troops and officials.

A man walks by a house hit in recent fighting in Khartoum, Sudan. Credit: AP

Ms Keal, a Liberal Democrat councillor in Norton, has described the situation facing her daughter as "terrifying" for the family and that they have had little contact.

She said: "It escalated so quickly, in no time she was effectively barricaded in her flat in Khartoum."

She said her daughter was "not able to get out" and had limited food and water.

"It's just really frightening, being that far away. Knowing what the situation is out in Sudan. Knowing the level of violence there can be.

"It's just been very terrifying for us as a family."

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Foreign Secretary James Cleverly meet Whitehall teams co-ordinating the evacuation. Credit: Hannah McKay/PA

Home Secretary Suella Braverman has defended the "extensive operation" amid criticism that allies have removed their citizens more quickly.

She said the UK Government had to cope "with a larger cohort of British nationals in Sudan compared to many other countries."

Families with children or elderly relatives, or individuals with medical conditions are being prioritised for the flights.

