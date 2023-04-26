Police say they are "increasingly concerned" for the safety of a girl who has been missing for two days.

Macy Edeson, 16, was last seen at a relative's address in York at 6.45am on Monday.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Officers are currently carrying out extensive enquiries in the York area to locate Macy but are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare."

Macy is white, slim and has long brown hair which is often in a ponytail. She is around 5ft tall and was last seen wearing white pyjamas with a black with a furry hood.

Anyone with information should call police on 101.