A jet flown by the world famous Red Arrows aerobatic team has been sold to an unknown buyer for £90,000 at auction.

The Hawk jet was handed to the RAF in 1980 and had been flown for 32 years before it entered retirement in 2012.

In 2015 it was selected to be the "gate guardian" at RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire until the base closed this year.

A live auction had been running for a week until Wednesday, 26 April, with final bids pouring in before the deadline at 10am.

The Royal Air Force Red Arrows are often seen at big national occasions Credit: Marc Ward/PA

North Yorkshire auctioneers, GPSV, which specialises in the sale of ex-military vehicles and hardware had listed the jet earlier this month.

The aircraft appears to have been sold for show as it is without an engine.

The smoke and dye pod which enabled the jet to release the famous red, white and blue smoke trails had also been removed.

RAF Scampton has been earmarked to house up to 2,000 migrants under controversial Home Office plans to reduce the use of hotels.

West Lindsey District Council believes the site is unsuitable and is taking legal action to block the move.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.