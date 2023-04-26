Play Brightcove video

Video report by Katie Oscroft

Tony Christie has celebrated his 80th birthday by performing in front of an audience for the first time since his dementia diagnosis.

The singer, best known for hit song (Is This The Way To) Amarillo, turned 80 on Tuesday and spent the evening with fans at a jazz club in London just months after revealing he had the condition.

Christie, from Doncaster, said he feels "very fortunate" for his career as a musician as experts often recommend music for having a positive affect on dementia patients.

He said medical professionals have spoken to him about the benefits of singing from the start of his diagnosis.

Christie said: "I went to see a specialist, I got tested on my head and she said 'you've got the starting of dementia'.

"She said 'you're very fortunate because you're a musician. You sing.' Music is one of the things that quietens down dementia."

He added: "I'm very, very fortunate that what I do for living could one day perhaps be part of a cure."

Christie, whose other hits included I Did What I Did For Maria and Avenues And Alleyways, said he realised something was wrong when he found it difficult to complete a crossword two years ago.

Tony Christie and his wife Sue, who encouraged the singer to go public with his diagnosis. Credit: PA

His wife, Sue, convinced him to talk about it to help families in the same position.

After going public with his diagnosis in January, Christie said his fans have been very supportive.

He said: "I've had so many good comments from people."

The entertainer said he has been approached on the street by people whose loved ones have the condition and said his story has "changed their lives."

He added: "They're not ashamed of it anymore."

For help and support with dementia, the Dementia UK helpline can be contacted on: 0800 8886678

