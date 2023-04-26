An urgent search is continuing for a missing girl after a friend she was with was found safe.

West Yorkshire Police appealed for help on Tuesday, 25 April, after Evie Hopkins, 13, and 14-year-old Chloe Moore went missing from their homes in Leeds.

The force said Evie was found safe and well in the early hours of Wednesday, but Chloe is still missing.

She was reported missing on Monday morning and is known to spend time in the Harehills and Seacroft areas of Leeds. She also has links to Dewsbury.

Chloe is 5ft 6ins tall and slim, with long brown hair. She is believed to be wearing black jogging bottoms, a white top and white Crocs clogs.

Det Insp Dan Bates, of Leeds District CID, said: “Chloe is young and vulnerable and has been missing since Monday morning, and we remain very concerned for her welfare and urgently need to find her.

"We are continuing to carry out extensive enquiries to trace her, including patrol officers searching likely areas and detectives carrying out a range of work to build up a picture of her movements."