An MP has accused the BBC of placing "gagging clauses" on staff who fear losing redundancy pay if they speak out about local radio cuts.

Dame Diana Johnson, MP for Hull North, told the House of Commons that local radio is being "trashed" as the corporation makes moves to reduce unique local programming.

The BBC has previously said the changes will "modernise" the service and would lead to 48 job losses across local staffing in England.

Dame Diana said: "I am absolutely furious that BBC Radio Humberside is essentially being trashed."

She said that local presenters like David Burns – often known as "Burnsy" – have had to reapply for jobs, with only one being successful.

"The rest now are facing gagging clauses and fear of losing their redundancy pay if they speak out," she said.

She added: "This is basically the end of local public service radio which is irreplaceable and the BBC management won't listen.

"It is easier to get a meeting with the Prime Minister than it is with the director-general. Can I ask the ministers to do what Burnsy would suggest and get BBC managers to give their heads a wobble and sort this out?"

An online petition called "Save Burnsy" has been set up since the presenter revealed he had been told by bosses he "won't be needed".

It has gained more than 3,800 signatures against what the organisers called an "absolute abomination".

Culture minister Julia Lopez told Dame Diana she would do her best to "get some heads wobbling" at the BBC as she noted the Commons considered the cuts "regretful".

Responding to claims that staff have been subject to gagging clauses, a BBC spokesperson said: "This is simply not true. We are supporting staff and working closely with them through this process."

The corporation has previously said that all live local output from 6am-2pm on weekdays will be protected as well as all sports programming across the week on every station.

A spokesperson said: "In addition, a number of our larger stations will retain their own dedicated local programmes in the afternoon across the week.

"Even where we propose to share some local programming across neighbouring stations in the afternoon, we will still produce 20 different local programmes across England."

