Video courtesy of Paige Hansom

Eyewitnesses filmed the moment a car that was on fire crashed into a bus in West Yorkshire.

Videos taken by passersby on Rochdale Road in Greetland, near Halifax, show the black Volkswagen engulfed in flames and initially stationary before it roles down a hill, pushing a police sign along the road and crashing into the front of a double decker bus.

Witnesses can be heard shouting and screaming as the collision happened.

Paige Hansom, who captured one of the videos, said: "It was a scary experience. I thought the car was going to blow while I was still near it."

No-one on the bus was injured.

The incident apparently happened on Wednesday afternoon.

A spokesperson for bus company First said no one on board the bus was hurt.

In a statement they said: "We are relieved that no one was injured in this incident. The bus was stationary and our driver acted calmly and professionally in alerting the depot and emergency services and ensuring passengers were able to leave the bus safely.

"The bus returned to depot and inspection shows there is fortunately minimal fire damage."

It has not been confirmed what caused the car to catch fire.

West Yorkshire Police and West Yorkshire Fire Service have been contacted for comment.

