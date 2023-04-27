Police have confirmed that "horrific" fires which destroyed several acres of moorland along with birds' nests and wildlife was started by arsonists.

Firefighters were called to Marsden Moor, above Huddersfield, after two separate fires started on Thursday, 20 April.

The first, off Old Mount Road, measured around 1.5km by 500m. The second was at Wessenden Lodge, Wessenden Road, and took hold of an area around 1km sq.

Richard Hawley, lead wildfire officer at West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: "We are working with the police to try and identify the people responsible for these horrific fires and bring them to justice.

"Deliberately starting a wildfire is a criminal offence. It can be devastating to the environment and wildlife, and could ultimately put people’s lives at risk."

Firefighters were called to two separate fires. Credit: West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service

Supt Helen Brear, of West Yorkshire Police’s Kirklees district, said the arsonists' actions were "nothing short of dangerous" and could have posed a risk to life.

"The fire caused damage to wildlife and the environment, and a major operation was required by fire service colleagues in order to extinguish the blaze," she added.

Marsden Moor is a designated site of special scientific interest and was home to rare birds and carbon-capturing peat, which helps to combat climate change. Rangers found

destroyed birds' nests and burnt frogs.

Kate Divey-Matthews, of the National Trust, said: "Moorland fires like this cause huge to this precious landscape. It’s a really crucial time for our ground nesting bird population, and we’ve found burnt nests and eggs during our site. Fires also cause damage to peat soils which are an important carbon store."

