The family of a man who died in a crash in Bradford say he was "loved by all".

Harris Abu Bakar, 22, was in a Volkswagen Golf which hit a stationary vehicle while travelling with another vehicle on Great Horton Road, in Bradford, at around 1.30am on Monday.

Five men, aged 24, 26, 29, 30 and 31, were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

The crash happened on Great Horton Road. Credit: ITV News

The 29-year-old has been released without charge. The others have been bailed pending further enquiries.

In a statement, Mr Bakar's family said he was "a kind and caring person".

"He would always greet everyone with a bright smile," they said. "We would like everyone to pray for him. The community has been very supportive throughout this difficult time. He was loved by all."

