The family of a woman who was with her pregnant partner when she was killed in a crash have criticised the "inadequate justice system" after the man responsible for her death was jailed for five years.

Victor Grimmer, 62, was driving towards Lincoln on the A158 when his car crossed into the east bound carriageway and hit Tara Green's vehicle on 12 December 2020.

Ms Green, 32, died at the scene. Her pregnant partner Tanisha Howard, who was a front seat passenger, suffered life changing injuries.

Grimmer was convicted of causing death by dangerous driving after a trial.

In a statement released after the sentencing hearing, her partner said: "Our baby will never know her other parent.

"My best friend and partner of seven years got taken away at a moment in life when our family was just starting and that loss will never be filled."

Following the crash Grimmer told police he had been blinded by oncoming lights or may have been cleaning his windscreen.

But the court heard that forensic tests showed Ms Green's car did not have its lights on full beam for at least three seconds before the crash.

Grimmer, of Main Street, Huthwaite, was convicted in March and was jailed on Thursday, 27 April.

Ms Howard said: "I'll forever cherish Tara and the time we had together, time cut far too short."

In a statement, Ms Green's family criticised Grimmer's sentence.

They said: "We know that no sentence given would justify our loss but once again our judicial system has proved inadequate with its interpretation of what sentence should be awarded to a remorseless individual who has taken away the life of someone special who had so much to look forward to."

Grimmer was also banned from driving for seven-and-a-half years.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.