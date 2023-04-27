A robber who broke into a house on Christmas Day and and attacked his victim has been jailed.

Jonathan Ashton, 35, knocked on the man's door when he was at home alone in Handsworth, Sheffield, on the morning of 25 December 2020.

After getting in, he repeatedly punched the man, who is in his sixties, in the head and body before running away. The man needed hospital treatment.

Ashton, who is already serving time in prison for robbery and firearms offences, has been sentenced to a further 13-and-a-half years, which will run concurrently to his existing sentence.

Det Cons John Briers, of South Yorkshire Police, called Ashton's behaviour "calculated and violent".

He added: "He went to that property with the intention of stealing and causing harm to whomever got in his way.

"Through examination of CCTV footage in the local area, the support of witnesses who heard the commotion at the victim’s house and saw Ashton fleeing, as well as forensic evidence recovered from the scene, we were able to present a comprehensive case to the court and I am pleased he has received a further, lengthy custodial sentence for his crimes that day."

