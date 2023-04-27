Tributes have been paid to Emmerdale and Royle Family actor Peter Martin following his death at the age of 82.

Martin played the character Len Reynolds on the ITV soap from 2001 to 2007 and appeared as the Royles' neighbour Joe Carroll for 14 years.

Royle Family co-star Ricky Tomlinson said Martin was an "absolute joy to work with".

Comedian John Martin, said: "Ricky Tomlinson (who doesn’t do social media) has asked me to pay tribute to Peter Martin who sadly has passed away.

"Ricky said he was an absolute joy to work with and a brilliant actor. He will be sadly missed by Ricky. R.I.P."

Martin, who was born in Gainsborough, Lincolnshire, started acting in the 1980s when he appeared in television adverts for builder's merchants Jewson.

One featured him tap dancing across newly-laid planks.

He went on to appear in First of the Summer Wine and The Beiderbecke Tapes before landing the role in The Royle Family.

Martin also appeared in Chucklevision, Playing the Field and alongside comedian Victoria Wood.

Friends and fans have been sharing memories on social media.

Friend Dave Shann said on Facebook: "My friend, drinking partner, fishing buddy past away on Wednesday morning, very sad, many of you will know him from TV, RIP Peter Martin, we had some great laughs."

Another Facebook user posted: "RIP Emmerdale and Royal Family Star Peter Martin, gone to The Woolpack in the sky."

Xanadu, an independent film company based in East Yorkshire, said that Martin had directed its first play when the company started as a theatre company in 2008.

In a statement it said: "We were so grateful for his support and input in our early days. He cared so deeply about the production he was directing, visiting the show on tour, and gave us wonderful advice from his many years in the business.

"It was a pleasure to have worked with him. We're thinking of his family and those who loved him."

The cause of Martin's death has not yet been confirmed.

