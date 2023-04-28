A council has launched a High Court bid to block government plans to house migrants at a former RAF base.

West Lindsey District Council has applied for a judicial review of the decision to accommodate up to 2,000 asylum seekers at RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire.

It also wants to stop the Home Office developing the site while the proceedings are ongoing.

The base – which was home to the famous Dambusters squadron during the Second World War and later the Red Arrows aerobatics team – was earmarked for a £300 million scheme to develop a new hotel, homes, shops, restaurants and bars.

But it is one of a number of former military sites the government hopes to use as asylum accommodation to reduce the reliance on hotels.The council's director of planning and regeneration Sally Grindrod-Smith said: "The council does not take lightly this application for judicial review. However, given the impact of the Home Office plans on our £300 million investment, we have been left with no choice."

The council claims Home Secretary Suella Braverman acted "unlawfully" by failing to take account of "key material considerations" over the site and believes the plan breaches planning rules.

Ms Grindrod-Smith said: "We do not believe it is appropriate to rely upon temporary permitted development rights when it is clear that the site would be used for longer than any temporary permission would allow."Conservative MP for Gainsborough Sir Edward Leigh backed the council's legal bid.

He said: "Illegal migration is a national crisis. We are willing to do our bit and temporarily house illegal migrants elsewhere in West Lindsey."But RAF Scampton is the wrong place at the wrong time. Ministers should rethink."

A Home Office spokesperson said its plan would provide suitable, cheaper accommodation for people arriving in the UK in small boats.

They added: "These accommodation sites will house asylum seekers in basic, safe and secure accommodation as they await a decision on their claim. "We understand the concerns of local communities and will work closely with councils and key partners to manage the impact of using these sites, including liaising with local police to make sure appropriate arrangements are in place."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.