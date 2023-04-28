Play Brightcove video

Video report by Adam Fowler

Crowds are flocking to see an 11-year-old raven who has taken to painting pictures at a wildlife park in South Yorkshire.

Odin, the artist in residence at The Tropical Butterfly House in North Anston, has created hundreds of works since picking up a brush eight years ago with the encouragement of her keepers.

Animal keeper, Ella Marsh explained how Odin's creative journey started by being given different tools to play with in her mouth before they introduced a canvas.

Ms Marsch said: "As soon as she started connecting the two, that's when we'd reward her. She's just got better and better from there."

Odin uses animal-safe paints. Credit: ITV News

Odin uses animal-safe paints and food colouring to make her abstract pieces which then go on sale in the gift shop.

The money goes towards conservation, with some of the work being shipped abroad, including to Australia.

Odin isn't the first raven to stun with its skills and intelligence in the birds has been researched by several studies.

A recent scientific paper claimed that at the age of four months the bird's cognitive performance appears similar to that of adult apes in certain tasks.

