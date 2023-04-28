A 51-year-old man charged with the murder of his pensioner parents in Sheffield has pleaded guilty to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

James Andrews admitted killing Bryan Andrews, 79, and Mary Andrews, 76, who were found fatally injured at their home in Totley in November last year.

The prosecution accepted the plea after receiving psychiatric reports, Sheffield Crown Court heard on Friday.

There will be no trial on the murder charges and Andrews, who is known to his family as Duncan, is due to be sentenced on 15 June.

The judge, Mrs Justice Stacey, agreed to a request from the defence for a further report to be prepared to help her decide whether Andrews should be detained in a secure hospital when he is sentenced.

The court heard Andrews is currently being held at Rampton high security hospital, Nottinghamshire.

The judge told the court she was very keen that she is provided with as much detail as possible about Mr and Mrs Andrews before their son is sentenced.

She said she wanted the court to have a full picture of the couple and their "wonderful qualities".

Mr Andrew, who was a retired builder, and Mrs Andrews, who is understood to have been a nurse, were found dead at their home on 27 November 2022 by emergency services.

Police said they died of stab wounds.

No details of the incident were outlined in the hearing on Friday.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.