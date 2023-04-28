Police uncovered the UK's biggest ever prison drug smuggling conspiracy after catching a mental health nurse taking £1million of illicit substances inside.

Amy Hatfield, 37, admitted she had "some stuff" on her when she was arrested at the start of her shift at HMP Lindholme in Doncaster following a tip-off in October 2019.

When officers searched her they found cannabis, tobacco, anabolic steroids, vials of liquid, MDMA, phones and chargers.

She also had several bottles of Ribena containing liquid spice.

Det Sgt Gareth Gent, of South Yorkshire Police's prison anti-corruption unit, said: "The prison value of the liquid spice recovered from Hatfield that morning was estimated by prison experts to be around £1million.

"That quantity of drugs found on one person going into the prison was undoubtedly shocking and set alarm bells ringing that this was part of something much bigger."

The conspiracy centred around HMP Lindholme. Credit: PA

Hatfield had also smuggled lock-knives into the prison.

Examination of Hatfield’s phones, movements and banking activity found a number of co-conspirators. They were arrested and charged with offences linked to the smuggling of substances and phones into prisons for large sums of cash.

A 19-week trial at Sheffield Crown Court concluded this week with the conviction of the last of 16 people for their roles in the conspiracy.

Paul Whittingham, 58, of Halifax Road, Bradford, was found guilty of money laundering.

Det Sgt Gent added: "As a result of our tireless determination to uncover this criminal network, we have disrupted and dismantled an incredibly dangerous drugs operation that posed a significant risk to the prison population, its staff and the wider community."

Hatfield pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply class A and class B drugs, and conspiracy to smuggle knives and phones into prison, as well as money laundering.

Others involved in the conspiracy included:

Joseph Whittingham, 34, of Leeds, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply class B drugs and conspiracy to smuggle drugs, knives and phones into prison.

Jordan Needham, 30, of HMP Dovegate, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply class A and class B drugs and conspiracy to smuggle drugs and phones into prison.

Courtney Ward, 26, of Rose Ash Lane, Nottingham, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply class A and class B drugs.

Deborah Stoddard, 56, of Shorefields Village, Liverpool, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply class B drugs, conspiracy to smuggle drugs, phones and knives into prison and money laundering.

Anthony Campbell, 37, of HMP Dovegate, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply class B drugs and conspiracy to smuggle drugs and phones into prison.

Kora Haley, 30, of Holme Lane, Bradford, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply class B drugs, conspiracy to smuggle phones into prison and money laundering.

Lee Holmes, 44, of Sylvia Terrace, Stanley, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply class B drugs and money laundering.

Leighton Kemp, 27, of Erewash Gardens, Nottingham, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply class B drugs, conspiracy to smuggle drugs and phones into prison and money laundering.

Audrey Needham, 56, of Comfrey Close, Nottingham, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply Class B drugs and money laundering.

Lucy Whittingham, 36, of Bradford, who pleaded guilty to money laundering.

William Francis, 56, of Hogan Gardens, Nottingham, who pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply class A and class B drugs and conspiracy to smuggle drugs into prison.

Aneeze Williamson, 29, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply Class B drugs and conspiracy to smuggle phones into prison.

Natalie Williamson, 35, of West Royd Drive, Shipley, who pleaded guilty to money laundering and supplying Class B drugs.

Lydia Pinnington, 22, of Clieves Road, Liverpool, who pleaded guilty to money laundering.

They will be sentenced later this year.

