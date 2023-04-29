A sex offender from Bradford who tried to bribe his teenage victim to stop her giving evidence against him in court has been jailed.

Komar Marden, 36, of Cecil Avenue was on trial at Bradford Crown accused of sexually abusing a child.

The victim, reported Marden to the police when she was 17 years old, claiming when she was younger he plied her with alcohol and cigarettes and abused her. He also threatened to tell her friends if she didn't do what he told her to.

Whilst waiting for the trial Marden got a friend, Hamaad Nasser, to offer her money not to testify against him.

Marden, was found guilty of four counts of sexual activity with a child and perverting the court of justice.

He was sentenced to 11 year in prison, 10 years for sexual activity with a child and one year for perverting the course of justice.

Mardan was also given an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order and Restraining Order.

His friend Hamaad Nasser 21, of Bargrange Avenue admitted perverting the course of justice and was sentenced to 12 months in prison.

Detective Constable Polly Churchman of the Bradford District Child Vulnerable Exploitation Team said: “I welcome the sentence handed down. Mardan groomed and abused a vulnerable girl.

“Mardan took away the victims’ teenage years and she said she never felt safe and always had to look over her shoulder.

“I hope today’s sentence will give her some comfort and closure; I hope she now has the courage to rebuild her life. "

