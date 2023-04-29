A county lines gang has been jailed for 48 years for distributing £2 million pounds worth of drugs across the streets of Yorkshire.

Seven gang members have been sentenced for their involvement in supplying cannabis, cocaine and heroin from Bradford to Bridlington.

Police officers raided several premises and found huge quantities of Class A and B drugs, as well as around £30,000 in cash and numerous weapons including axes, zombie knives and samurai swords. Various mobile phones linked to the control and supply of drugs were also found.

Detective Inspector Matt Grantham said: “As a part of several lines of enquiry, we were able to use phone data analysis alongside other evidence gathered to understand how the county line drugs gang were operating.

“Officers were able to identify that Warring-Davies, Lee, Falkingham, Simpson, Day and Wright had been involved in the organisation, supply and distribution of cannabis and cocaine across the county line from Bradford through to Bridlington by examination of the mobile devices recovered and from CCTV footage obtained through the investigation.”

Inquiries continued and led to further arrests and the discovery of more Class A and B drugs, weapons and money.

Following the verdict Detective Inspector Matt Grantham said: “I hope today’s outcome at court serves as a stark warning to those who think it’s okay to distribute drugs within our communities.

“By stopping this gang’s activities, we have prevented significant amounts of drugs from being sold on the streets of Bridlington and the associated crime and anti-social behaviour that goes with this kind of offending.

“This type of criminality can cause significant disruption to our local communities, and we will continue to do everything we can to continue to bring those responsible to justice."

Seven of the gang were found guilty for their involvement and were sentenced to the following at Hull Crown Court:

John Warring-Davies, aged 30, Bradford, West Yorkshire sentenced to 15 years in prison for supply of class A and class B drugs and possession of criminal property.

Mark Falkingham, 43 of Windsor Crescent, Bridlington sentenced to 7 years in prison for the supply of class A and class B drugs.

Rory Simpson, aged 33, of Bradford, previously pleaded guilty to the supply of class A drugs and was sentenced to 6 years and 8 months.

Lewis Jackson, aged 31 of Bradford pleaded guilty to the supply of class A and B drugs and possession of criminal property and was sentenced to 6 years in prison and a further 1 and a half years to run consecutively for an offence of affray.

Neil Wright, aged 40 of Cliff Street, Bridlington had previously pleaded guilty to the supply of class A and class B drugs and was sentenced to 4 years in prison.

Michael Day, aged 42 of Tennyson Avenue, Bridlington had previously pleaded guilty to the supply of class A and class B drugs and was sentenced to 3 years in prison.

Joe Gibson, aged 19 of no fixed abode pleaded guilty to the supply of class A and B drug and possession of criminal property and was sentenced to 3 years in prison.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.