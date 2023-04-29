A Lincolnshire seaside town has been named the worst resort to stay in the UK.

A survey carried out by consumer magazine Which put Skegness in last place alongside Clacton-on-Sea. The once thriving Victorian resort scored just 48 per cent.

More than 3000 Brits took part in the poll ranking the coastal spots for different features like beaches, tourist attractions and food and drink.

Voters did praise Skegness for having a variety of entertainment for children Credit: PA

Skegness drew criticism for its run-down seafront and only scored one star for peace and quiet.

Despite its lowly rankings, some visitors praised the resort for its "old-fashioned charm" and gave it plaudits for having lots of entertainment for children, including donkey rides, arcades and an aquarium.

