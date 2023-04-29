Play Brightcove video

Lincolnshire Police footage

Police have released drone footage of officers saving a woman's life after she entered the sea at Skegness.

Lincolnshire Police say they were called to the area on Friday 28 April after members of the public saw the woman entering the water at night.

A police drone helped them locate her and officers waded into the freezing water to bring her back to safety.

Police posted on social media their thanks to the three men who reported the incident saying they were a "big part of helping to save the life of the woman" and that they were "very grateful to them for their help and community spirit."

Details have not been released as to whether the woman was injured in the incident.

