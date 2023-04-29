Passengers heading for the north east Lincolnshire coast are being urged to plan ahead this May Bank holiday as track renewal work gets underway.

Network Rail engineers will be replacing sections of the track between Doncaster and Cleethorpes to improve journeys on the South Humberside Main Line

A bus replacement service will run on Saturday 29th April and Sunday 30th April.

The rail company say the maintenance work will boost reliability and reduce disruption.

Matt Rice, North and East Route Director for Network Rail, said: “These essential upgrades to the track will ultimately improve reliability for rail passengers and the vital freight trains that use the line.

We’re sorry for the impact our work may have on people’s plans, however rail replacement buses will ensure that passengers are kept on the move over the bank holiday weekend.”

Chris Nutton, Major Projects Director for TransPennine Express said the modernisation of the tracks will "make a big difference " to their customers and "provide more reliable journeys and ensure the long-term resilience of the route."

Anyone planning on travelling by train over the Bank Holiday weekend is urged to check before they travel.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.