Yorkshire Ambulance Service has warned that "significant disruption" is possible on Bank Holiday Monday when Unite members strike over pay.

The union is staging the walkout on Monday 1 May after members rejected a government pay offer by 61 percent.

The strike coincides with a walkout by the Royal College of Nursing which starts at 8pm on Sunday 30th April affecting NHS trusts in West Yorkshire, North Yorkshire, South Yorkshire, Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service is urging people to use its service appropriately on Monday.

Nick Smith, Executive Director of Operations, said: "As the strike action also coincides with what is expected to be a busy bank holiday and industrial action being taken by many nurses across Yorkshire, we are expecting a challenging day on Monday.

"Our resources will be stretched and services are likely to be disrupted, with a possibility of delays in emergency responses and telephone calls to 999 and NHS 111 being answered.

"We need the public to use our services wisely, but particularly our emergency ambulance service. We will be here for those who really need us, but you should only call 999 when someone is in a life-threatening or very serious condition."

Nurses will strike from 8pm on Sunday 30 April until 8pm on Monday 30 April Credit: PA

The strike comes after the GMB and Unison members accepted the government's NHS pay offer.

Unite national lead officer Onay Kasab said: "Unless and until the government puts forward a deal that meets the needs of our members, strike action will continue.

"The anger amongst NHS workers at the downward spiral of wages and working conditions that are wrecking havoc on patient care is palpable. Until this is resolved, Unite will be organising decisive strike action with more and more of our members."

The government has called the offer a "fair and reasonable proposal".

Health and Social Care Secretary Steve Barclay said: "I’ve always said I want a fair resolution that recognises the outstanding job of NHS staff and also protects the government’s commitment to halve inflation – and I’m hopeful the NHS Staff Council accepts our offer when they meet next week."