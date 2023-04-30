A man is in hospital with life threatening injuries after he was hit by a car in Sheffield.

Police were called to Hoyle Street in Netherthorpe just at 10.55pm last night where a man in his 40s was hit by a VW Passat near to the Shalesmoor tram stop.

The man, who was crossing the road at the time of the crash, suffered serious head injuries and was taken to hospital.

Police say the driver of the car stopped at the scene and is helping officers with their enquiries.

They are urging anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage to come forward.