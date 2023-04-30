Restrictions have been put in place at a property in South Yorkshire after an outbreak of bird flu.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said the virus was confirmed in commercial poultry in Cantley near Doncaster.

A 3km protection zone and 10km surveillance zone has been put in place around the property.

It comes afteer a lockdown imposed by the government, which forced people with animals like hens or turkeys to keep them inside, was lifted earlier this month.

There have been 182 confirmed cases of bird flu in the UK since October 2022.