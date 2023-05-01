Police say there have been no confirmed sightings so far of a teenager who has been missing from Bradford for over a week.

Skye Bond, 17, was last seen in the Undercliffe area on Sunday 23 April, wearing a light blue buffer jacket, camo style green trousers and brown suede boots.

She is described as Asian with a medium build and around 5ft tall.

Skye Bond has links to Birmingham and Leeds Credit: West Yorkshire Police

West Yorkshire Police say she has connections to Birmingham and Leeds.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Atkinson of Bradford District Police said: "Extensive enquiries are being carried out by police to find Skye but there have been no confirmed sightings of her since she was last seen on Sunday last week.

"We are calling on the local community, including her friends and family who might have information on where she is to contact Police."

Anyone with information about Skye is being urged to call 101.