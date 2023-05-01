Dog owners are being warned to keep their pets on leads at a popular Lincolnshire beauty spot after suspected dog poisonings.

Officers are asking owners not to allow their dogs to eat anything around Fillingham lake after two dogs died suddenly from what is thought to have been poisoning.

Lincolnshire Police's Rural Crime Action Team has conducted a search and a man has been assisting officers with their investigation.

A spokesperson said: "As dog owners ourselves we understand how upsetting this matter is for all concerned.

"If your dog becomes ill at all we would urge that you seek urgent veterinary help straight away."

