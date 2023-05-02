Leeds United's director of football Victor Orta has left the club after six years working at Elland Road.

In a turbulent week for the Premier League side, defeat at rivals Bournemouth on Sunday leaves Leeds teetering above the relegation zone on goal difference with four games to go.

Orta's departure was confirmed by the club this morning in a statement on their website.

The club's owner Andrea Radrizzani said: "I am deeply saddened by the way that this chapter closes as Victor has been responsible for some of the best moments of my time.

"However, it is clear that it is time to change direction and therefore we have agreed that Victor will leave the club.

"We have four cup finals left to play this season and working together, I believe we can survive."

Victor Orta celebrates Leeds return to the Premier League under Marcelo Bielsa in 2020. Credit: PA

The Spaniard joined the club in 2017 and has endured a rollercoaster relationship with supporters.

Forty-four-year-old Orta has been particularly in the firing line during the White’s recent poor run of results under Jesse Marsch and Javi Gracia.

It is also reported that current head coach Gracia may leave shortly with former England manager Sam Allardyce said to be in the pipeline to replace him.

