England manager Gareth Southgate has made a surprise visit to a Yorkshire secondary school to take part in a press conference with pupils.

Southgate shared his views on teamwork, competition and confidence with 30 students at Lawnswood secondary school in Leeds.

It was part of an initiative by Channel 4 to inspire the next generation of broadcasters.

Southgate said: "I understand that when I come to an event like this you do have the opportunity to inspire people or to bring some enjoyment to their day.

"But also, I think we can all remember what it was like for us at their age and the things that worried you, and the things that you find out later are things that you shouldn't worry about."

Gareth Southgate's England side return to international action next month against Malta and North Macedonia. Credit: PA

The former Middlesbrough and Aston Villa defender took time after the press conference to chat and take photographs with pupils.

He said: "When you're playing for the national team, you're representing everybody, you have the chance to bring people together.

"Without a doubt, because of the position we hold we can make a difference to people's lives."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.