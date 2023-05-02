A lamb has died and two ewes have been injured after being attacked by a dog.

The German Shepherd, who was in the field at Rainton near Harrogate on Wednesday 26 April at around 11.20am, was chased away following the incident.

Police are now appealing for information to find the dog's owner.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire police said: "Officers are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"In particular, they are appealing for information from anyone that might have been in the area at the time and witnessed the incident, or can assist in identifying the owner of the dog."

New measures to crack down on livestock worrying have been introduced making it a criminal offence. This can include dogs attacking or chasing sheep.

