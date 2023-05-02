Play Brightcove video

Video report by Martin Fisher

A 79-year-old lollipop lady with almost half a century of service behind her is taking a day off tomorrow to attend a garden party at Buckingham Palace ahead of the Coronation.

Jackie Higginbottom from Deepcar near Sheffield was awarded the British Empire Medal in King Charles first New Year's honours list.

For the last 48 years she has patrolled the road outside Royd Nursery Infant School, where she has also worked as a dinner lady.

Jackie said: "They couldn't get a lollipop person and they said nobody would do it on Manchester Road. Me being me I said I'll do it.

"Goes into the police station, gets the job. Goes to Ecclesfield where I'm from to mum and dads and I said guess what I got a job what doing lollipop. My dad says I'll give you a week lady."

Clare Wilson remembers lollipop lady Jackie from when she was a Royd Primary student. Credit: Clare Wilson

Clare Wilson takes her son across the same crossing that she used under Jackie's guidance as a child.

She said: "S he's such a welcoming face and the heart of the community. She is the first face people see in a morning when they get to school."

Royd Infant School's deputy head Sean Sly said: "Everybody knows who she is... and we feel privileged that she works here."

Jackie s hows no signs of stopping either. She said: "It would have to be something really drastic for me to give it up. I'm going to float on one of these when I'm gone."

