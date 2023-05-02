An investigation is underway into a machete attack in Bradford which left a man needing hospital treatment.

Three armed men wearing balaclavas ran into an alleyway, where the victim was walking with his friends, and one of them assaulted him. He suffered a serious injury to his face.

It happened on April 4 at around 4.00pm between Wellbeck Drive and Tanner Hill Road.

Officers from Bradford CID are appealing for witnesses and for anyone was in the area at the time who may have seen something suspicious to come forward.

