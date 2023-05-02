Six former Yorkshire County Cricket Club players are set to be sanctioned on Wednesday (3 May) for using racist language.

An independent Cricket Discipline Commission (CDC) review on 31 March found that John Blain, Tim Bresnan, Andrew Gale, Matthew Hoggard and Richard Pyrah had used racist language towards former teammate Azeem Rafiq or other people of Asian ethnicity.

All five had withdrawn from the disciplinary process prior to a hearing in early March with the cases against them heard in their absence.

Azeem Rafiq arriving at the CDC hearing in March in London. Credit: PA

Another ex-Yorkshire and England player Gary Ballance will also be sanctioned on Wednesday (3 May).

He admitted a charge of using racist and/or discriminatory language prior to the hearing and did not appear.

The CDC will issue sanctions after considering any written submissions and verbal representations put before it by the six individuals.

The panel can impose suspensions and fines and order an education or training course to be completed.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan was cleared by the panel of using racist and/or discriminatory language in March.

A separate hearing will deal with any sanctions that Yorkshire County Cricket Club will face on 27 June.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.