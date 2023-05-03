Fire has broken out on moorland in West Yorkshire for the third time in less than two weeks.

The public was advised to stay away from Marsden Moor, above Huddersfield, and the Pennine Way following the incident on Wednesday.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said it received dozens of calls at around 1.30pm.

It said the fire affected an area around 2km sq.

Assistant district commander Adam Garvey said: "We're using blowers and beaters in a bid to stop the fire from spreading as currently it stretches over a hill for around 2km."

Firefighters were also called to two separate fires on 20 April. Credit: West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service

The fire is the third in a fortnight after arsonists destroyed several acres of land in two incidents on 20 April.

Birds' nests and wildlife was badly affected in the area, which is home to rare breeds and monitored regularly by the RSPB.

