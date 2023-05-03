Play Brightcove video

Video report by Adam Fowler

The founder of a junior football club has accused the Home Secretary of fuelling a rise in racist abuse at matches.Mohammed Waheed, who runs Alpha United Juniors Football Club in Bradford, West Yorkshire, said Suella Braverman's use of the word "invasion" to describe the number of migrants entering the country in small boats was inflammatory.

He said: "When you're using words like 'invasion', [the players] are coming from these countries. Look around... these families are from those countries.

"They're legally allowed to be here, but because there's that narrative of invasion they're painted with the same brush."

Shortly after being reappointed as home secretary in October, Ms Braverman referred to her job as being "about stopping the invasion on our southern coast", in reference to the number of people crossing the Channel.

Mr Waheed said since then players as young as seven had been subjected to racial slurs and threats of violence.

He wrote to Kensington Palace about the problem, citing what he feels is a lack of action by the Football Association.

Prince William responded, describing racist behaviour as abhorrent and said he had raised the issue with the FA, of which he is president.

The letter from his team read: "The Prince was particularly saddened to hear about the effects this intolerable action can have on those who are simply wanting to play a game of football."

Responding to Mr Waheed's comments, the Home Office said the UK had a proud history of protecting people arriving via "safe and legal routes".

A spokesperson said: "The public rightly expects us to control immigration, at a time when the number of people arriving in the UK via small boats has reached record levels, placing pressure on the asylum system and stretching our capacity to support those in need.

"We are using every tool at our disposal to deter illegal migration, disrupt the business model of people smugglers and relocate to Rwanda, those with no right to be in the UK."

