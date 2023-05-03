Police are investigating the deaths of a man and woman at a property in Hull.

Humberside Police were called to Mill Lane, in Kirk Ella, on Monday after reports of concern for the safety of people inside.

Humberside Fire and Rescue Service said they were called to assist and used specialist resources to check whether hazardous materials were present.

Officers found the bodies of the man and woman. Their deaths are being treated as unexplained.

In a statement, Humberside Police said: "We were called to reports of a concern for safety at a property on Mill Lane in Kirk Ella at around 11.26am on Monday 1 May.

"Upon arrival, a man and a woman were found to have died. The circumstances of their death are yet to be established and are currently being treated as unexplained."

