Relegation-threatened Leeds United have appointed Sam Allardyce as manager after sacking Javi Gracia.

The appointment of the former England, Bolton and West Ham boss ends Gracia's miserable 12-game tenure, which saw his side win just three times and suffer several heavy defeats.

Leeds, who sit just above the relegation zone on goal difference, have four games left to preserve their Premier League status.

Allardyce brings a wealth of experience, having managed over 500 Premier League games in a managerial career stretching 29 years.

Along with Bolton and West Ham, the 68-year-old has had spells at Newcastle and Blackburn.

He has a record of helping clubs avoid the drop, having managed Sunderland, Crystal Palace and Everton to Premier League survival during short-term stints.

Allardyce is joined on the coaching staff by Karl Robinson. Credit: Leeds United

But he faces an uphill battle as he attempts to repeat the trick with Leeds, beginning with Saturday’s Premier League trip to title challengers Manchester City.

Allardyce will be joined by former MK Dons, Charlton Athletic and Oxford United manager Karl Robinson.

Zigor Aranalde, Mikel Antia and Juan Solla, who joined alongside Gracia, also leave the club.

The shake-up marks the end of a tumultuous week for Leeds, who parted company with director of football Victor Orta on Tuesday.

That game after the club issued an apology for both their performance in a 4-1 defeat and Bournemouth and the fallout from a video appearing to show players ignoring a young fan when leaving their team hotel.

