A burglar who sexually assaulted a student after climbing into her bed during a break-in has been jailed.

Fifty-year-old Brima Turay, of Iveson Gardens, Lawnswood in Leeds, got into the woman's home in Hyde Park during the early hours last September.

After getting into her bed he started touching her before she turned over and confronted him.

As she screamed and ran to her housemates for help, Turay fled the property. He then returned to steal a laptop, iPhone and Apple watch.

He was identified from fingerprints found at the scene and was arrested the following day.

Turay pleaded guilty to burglary but denied the sexual offence and was convicted after a trial.

He was sentenced to five years and six months in prison with an extended period of four years on licence after release and will be placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life.

Detective Inspector Mark Tester, of Leeds district safeguarding unit, said Turay was a "high risk to women".

He added: “This was a particularly disturbing incident and the victim was understandably traumatised at the time and is continuing to experience flashbacks and have difficulty sleeping."

