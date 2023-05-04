Play Brightcove video

Video report by Martin Fisher

A cancer patient from West Yorkshire has become the first person in the world to have a kidney tumour removed using sonic beams.

Anthony Harris, 73, agreed to be a "guinea pig" for the groundbreaking treatment, called histotripsy, at Leeds Cancer Centre.

Mr Harris, of Castleford, had an overnight stay in hospital following the non-invasive procedure before being allowed home.

He said: " I was quite honoured to be the first person in the world to receive this treatment at the hospital.

"From the minute I went to see the doctor last December, the ball has moved really fast. I’m hopeful about the outcome of the surgery and I think this could really benefit other people affected by kidney cancer."

The treatment uses sonic beams to destroy cancerous cells. Credit: Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust

Histotripsy uses ultrasound to destroy tumours at a cellular level.

It avoids potential complications like bleeding and infection which can be caused by other kidney therapies such as partial nephrectomy and thermal ablation.

Mr Harris, who was diagnosed with cancer last December, was initially given the option of freezing his tumour before being invited to take part in a trial of the new treatment.

He said: "I thought it was a great idea because I'm one of these optimistic people that think that I'll do it. I'll do anything, anything is better than nothing."

Prof Tze Min Wah, who led the treatment, said: "We are putting Leeds on a world map and that is quite amazing.

Anthony Harris had an overnight stay in hospital before being allowed home. Credit: ITV News

"I never thought that when I went to medical school here in Leeds in Yorkshire that I would be here pioneering something on the cutting edge of this technology."

Prof Phil Wood, chief executive of Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, said: " This world first demonstrates that in Leeds we are truly working at the forefront of leading-edge research and innovation."

Now at home with his family, Mr Harris said: "As far as I know it's gone. It bubbled up and broke away if you look at the pictures."

