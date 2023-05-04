Extra police have been deployed in North Yorkshire for the coronation bank holiday weekend as pubs have been given permission to open later.

Licensed premises will be able to serve alcohol until 1am on Friday, Saturday and Sunday as the country celebrates the crowning of King Charles.

With street parties and processions also planned across the county, North Yorkshire Police said extra officers would be on duty in towns and city centres to deal with anti-social behaviour.

The force said some staff have had annual leave cancelled to provide enough resource for an "anticipated increased demand".

Assistant Chief Constable Scott Bisset said: "Across North Yorkshire and York, members of the public are looking forward to joining the rest of the country to mark this historic event.

"The safety of the public is of the utmost importance to us, so we’re increasing patrols to ensure that we can keep the public safe, deter anti social behaviour and maintain law and order.

"My plea to members of the public is please be sensible, plan your night and know your limits."

