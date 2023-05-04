The mother of a good Samaritan who was murdered in his attempt to help a a teenage girl has spoken of her heartbreak as the men responsible were jailed for life.

Reece Radford, 26, was attacked after coming to the aid of a 17-year-old girl who was being assaulted in Sheffield city centre on 29 September 2022.

The young father died six days later later, from a single stab wound to the chest.

Louis James, 46, of Manor Lane, Sheffield and Dereck Owusu, 40, of Strathmore Grove, Rotherham were found guilty of murder at Sheffield Crown Court last month.

James was sentenced to a minimum of 25 years in prison. Owusu was sentenced to a minimum of 15 years in prison.

In a statement read out in court, his mother Laura Radford said: “It was not just my son who was killed that night, my family was killed, my heart is broken.

"He wasn't just my son he was my best friend, my soulmate, my everything.

"It is killing me knowing I am never going to see his big brown eyes, never going to hear his laugh or see him grow into the best daddy ever. That has been taken away from us."

The court heard that James and Owusu bumped into a teenage girl they knew on Arundel Gate in Sheffield just before 1am.

They shared some alcohol and shortly after 2.20am, a fight broke out and Owusu punched the 17-year-old girl in the face.

Mr Radford, who saw what was happening, intervened and punched Owusu in the face. He was then fatally attacked.

Det Ch Insp Hodgman, senior investigating officer in the case, said: "The three ended up in the road, and Reece fell to the floor where he was subjected to a barrage of kicks from both men.

"Then the assault abruptly ended. Reece crossed the road and collapsed on the other side. He had been stabbed in the chest.

“While Reece was lying critically injured on the floor, Owusu approached again swirling his belt in the air, before striking it at a friend of Reece, who was on the phone to the ambulance. The men then fled the scene a second time.

“Reece’s family have been left devastated by his death."

Mr Radford was taken to hospital after his friends and the teenage girl had tried to stem the bleeding but later died on 4 October 2022.

