Members of a North Yorkshire craft club have made a life-size model of King Charles out of felt ahead of his coronation.

Arts and crafts club Crafty Booters had initially planned to make bunting but was inspired to go all-out to mark the royal occasion.Group member Wendy Wilkinson told the BBC the design came from caricature pictures of King Charles.

She said: "I studied them and built it up from there. I wanted to get the eyes right because if you walk around the room they follow you.

"People have been really thrilled with it. People walk in and get a real shock, they even bow and curtsey."

The fabric King will sit on a throne made by children from a neighbouring primary school and has a Pocklington swimming medal among replica honours pinned to his chest.

The felt life-size model ahead of the first royal coronation since 1953 Credit: MEN Media

The fabric model is on display at The Boot and Slipper, in the village of Barmby Moor, near York.

As well as his medals, King Charles has a matching orb and sceptre. In a nod to the pub's name, Charles is wearing a boot and a slipper."People have been really thrilled with it. People walk in and get a real shock, they even bow and curtsey," Wendy added.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.