Barmby Moor club Crafty Booters creates life-size King Charles model
Members of a North Yorkshire craft club have made a life-size model of King Charles out of felt ahead of his coronation.
Arts and crafts club Crafty Booters had initially planned to make bunting but was inspired to go all-out to mark the royal occasion.Group member Wendy Wilkinson told the BBC the design came from caricature pictures of King Charles.
She said: "I studied them and built it up from there. I wanted to get the eyes right because if you walk around the room they follow you.
"People have been really thrilled with it. People walk in and get a real shock, they even bow and curtsey."
The fabric King will sit on a throne made by children from a neighbouring primary school and has a Pocklington swimming medal among replica honours pinned to his chest.
The fabric model is on display at The Boot and Slipper, in the village of Barmby Moor, near York.
As well as his medals, King Charles has a matching orb and sceptre. In a nod to the pub's name, Charles is wearing a boot and a slipper.
