A duck that became a social media sensation because of its unusual height is feared to have died after going missing for several weeks.

Nicknamed "Long Boi", the bird lived on the York University campus but became known around the world after an Instagram account set up in his name gained more than 50,000 followers.

Standing at around 70cm tall, Long Boi's fame spiralled after a Reddit post incorrectly described him as "the tallest mallard duck to have ever lived". Appearances on US television and BBC Radio 1 followed.

In a post on his own Instagram account, biology student Zoe Duffin, said: "This is very worrying and not like Long Boi, who can almost always be found in his favourite spot.

"The last known sighting of Long Boi was sometime around mid-March. This is the longest that he has been absent since first appearing on campus in early 2019.

"Any information on sightings of Long Boi or his last known location would be incredibly useful in working out what may have happened."

Many followers expressed their concern about Long Boi's disappearance.

One said: "I live in the States and was saving up to see him. He made me smile through some tough times."

Some suggested that Long Boi should be given a permanent memorial. One comment read: "Can we erect a bronze statue of him by the lake?"

A local bakery has made a batch of donuts to commemorate his value to the community.

Doe Bakehouse said: "We've been out all night with stale donuts shouting his name and there is still no sighting. Petition for York to have an extra bank holiday this May."

