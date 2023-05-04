As the nation gears up for a weekend of celebrations to mark the coronation of King Charles, all eyes will be on the weather.

With tens of thousands of people attending street parties and other gatherings, will the conditions be the crowning glory or a Royal flush?

Well, very much like when Queen Elizabeth was crowned in 1953, the weather might literally rain on the parade for the King's big day on Saturday.

London looks cloudy and damp - but what about those celebrating in the streets, parks and parishes further north?

Well the bad news is that it could be better. But on the bright side, it could be worse.

The good news is that it won't be cold or especially windy, but cloud amounts and showery rain will be disappointing for those who are planning outdoor activities over the coming few days.

Here are the latest prospects for our region for the long weekend:

Friday

Credit: Met Office

Anyone setting up for the weekend may have a tricky day. It will start fairly cloudy and damp, with some low cloud.

Sunny spells will develop and temperatures will rise and then showers will form in bands.

These could be heavy and thundery and could contain hail. With light winds, showers will be slow moving, producing large rainfall totals in some places.

A thunderstorm warning is under consideration for our part of the UK.

Saturday

Credit: Met Office

The last time there was a coronation - in June 1953 - the temperatures didn't reach much higher than 11C.

This time around it's a warmer day for our new monarch and many places could have a dry first half of the day, with some sunny spells for North and East Yorkshire.

An area of rain, expected to arrive in London during the morning, will migrate to all areas of the Calendar region during the afternoon and early evening.

Sunday

Credit: Met Office

The rain that arrives on Saturday afternoon will linger across most of our patch on Sunday, bringing a cloudy damp and murky start for many.

Into the afternoon and evening clearer skies develop from the west, but in turn showers develop again and these could once more be heavy and thundery into the evening.

Monday

Credit: Met Office

There is some uncertainty about Bank Holiday Monday itself. It's now looking more likely that - after a brief dry spell for the morning - cloud and rain will yet again spill in from the south west.