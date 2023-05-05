A motorcyclist has died two weeks after being injured in a crash in North Yorkshire.

The 61-year-old, from Hull, was riding with a group of other bikers towards Filey on the A165 Filey Road when he came off his bike as he tried to overtake a red car on 16 April.

The incident happened near the roundabout for Osgodby park-and-ride, Cayton Bay, at around 1.25pm.

He was taken to hospital but died almost two weeks later.

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with footage to get in touch.