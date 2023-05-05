Sheffield City Council's Labour leader has sent a letter to colleagues confirming his resignation "with immediate effect".

Terry Fox wrote to fellow members before the authority's election results were announced on 5 May.

Mr Fox had said in March that he would not resign, despite damning criticism of the authority following an independent review into a controversial programme of tree-felling in the city.

The inquiry into the removal of thousands of trees as part of a scheme of road improvements described the council's behaviour as "a serious and sustained failure of strategic leadership".

Mr Fox said his period as leader had been "an honour and a privilege". He added: "The last two years have seen Sheffield Labour Group navigate unchartered waters, first with the co-operative agreement and then the committee system, as the largest group in a council with no overall control.

"But by working together, respecting each other and supporting everyone, we have delivered on our pledges, delivered balanced budgets and delivered for Sheffield."

He intends to continue as councillor for the Manor Castle ward.

Mr Foxs resignation will trigger a leadership race and his successor is expected to be decided in the coming weeks.

It is understood that other appointments will also be made and overseen by Labour's National Executive Committee.

