The Liberal Democrats have kept control of Hull City Council - following local election counting overnight.

Votes were cast in 19 of the city's 21 wards. The Lib Dems - who took control of the authority last year remain in power.The Council leader Mike Ross says they now have a majority of seven, taking three seats from Labour.

Hull Labour Party leader Darren Hale Credit: ITV Calendar

The Lib Dems are celebrating Garreth Byrne’s success in North Carr - as he took the seat from Labour.They also gained another seat in the Longhill and Bilton Grange ward.

The city’s Labour Party leader Darren Hale says his party must now "lick their wounds”, but says he and his colleagues will continue to hold the Liberal Democrats to account.

Voter turnout was down, with just 22.01% voting this year.That compares to 23.5% in 2022.